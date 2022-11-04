Skip to main content

Five reasons why Auburn beats Mississippi State

Here is why the Tigers will beat Mississippi State.

Auburn football is looking to pick up their second conference win this weekend against Mississippi State. The Tigers have played five SEC games so far this season losing four out of the five. Here are five reasons why the Tigers walk away victorious.

Auburn's secondary

DJ James

Mississippi State runs an air raid style offense and throw the ball more times a game than any other team in the SEC. The Bulldogs have thrown for a total of 2,573 yards this season and average 321.6 yards a game. Auburn's defensive secondary has improved tremendously since the beginning of the season giving up an average of 198.3 yard per game through the air.  

Mississippi States running game

Oct 12, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully poses in the second half of a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Because the Bulldogs rely so heavily on their passing game their running game struggles. Auburn's defense has continued to give up big yards to opponents because they struggle to stop the run. I do not think that is something the Tigers have to worry too much about this weekend. 

Auburn has something to prove

Carnell WilliamsAuburn Football vs Samford on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Following the firing of Bryan Harsin, Cadillac Williams was named the Interim Head Coach. A change of pace from the Coaching Staff this weekend could be the edge the Tigers need to finally find success in the places they have continued to struggle in.

History of the Auburn Mississippi State matchup

Aubie the Tigers

Auburn has played the Bulldogs 95 times in school history. Of those 95 matchups the Tigers have won 62, lost 30, and tied 3 times. Historically Auburn usually beats Mississippi State. 

Play calling

Robby Ashford

Auburn's offense is 13th in the SEC in scoring. That could be due to the fact that they haven't been given the opportunity to be successful due to play calling. With the firing of Bryan Harsin and his staff a change at the play calling role this weekend could change things. 

Carnell WilliamsAuburn Football vs Samford on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
