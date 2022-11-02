Auburn drop again in ESPN's FPI rankings following loss to Arkansas

It has been an eventful week around the Auburn football team as head coach Bryan Harsin was fired, and Cadillac Williams was named the interim head coach.

After losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the final game of the Harsin era, the Tigers once again dropped in ESPN's FPI rankings.

Heading into the game against Arkansas, Auburn was ranked 47th, but the Tigers are currently sitting 49th after the loss.

The other numbers related to the FPI rankings are even more alarming. Auburn's projected record changed from 4.9-7.1 to 4.3-7.7. The Tiger's chances of winning six games dropped from 25.3% to 6.2%.

It seems that the loss to Arkansas was the nail in the coffin regarding bowl eligibility for the Tigers, according to the FPI rankings.

Now that the coaching issues and loss to Arkansas are behind the Tigers, they can focus on their upcoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The FPI rankings give Auburn an 18.2% chance to go on the road and beat the 5-3 Bulldogs.

This will be a test for Auburn, but perhaps having Coach Williams at the helm of this team will motivate the players.

For Auburn to make a bowl game, they would have to win three of their next four games. This is a tall ask but not impossible. It all starts this Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. Mississippi State here.

