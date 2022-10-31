Skip to main content

Auburn opens as a double-digit underdog at Mississippi State

The Tigers will head to Starkville a 10.5 point underdog.

The 3-5 (1-4 in SEC) Auburn Tigers travel to Starkville this Saturday, to face the 5-3 (2-3 in SEC) Mississippi State. This continues a streak of the Tigers being an underdog as they have not been favored to win since their week four game against Missouri.

The spread has also not been kind to Auburn as they are 2-6 against the spread this season with their only times covering being against LSU and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have been better against the spread this season at 4-3-1.

Auburn looks to break a streak of losses, as their last win came against Missouri. A win in Starkville would also be the first road win for Auburn since last season in a road victory over Arkansas. Mississippi State has been undefeated this season at home and has won by an average margin of 24.5 points.

Auburn also looks to get revenge against Mississippi State, as last year the Tigers' late-season collapse began at the hands of the Bulldogs. The Tigers blew a 28-10 lead last season and lost starting quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson. This loss began a string of losses to end the 2021 campaign, losing every game following. Auburn is just 3-8 since that game.

The last time Auburn went to Mississippi State, the Tigers won and Gus Malzahn was fired the following day. 

