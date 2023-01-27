Skip to main content

Auburn football should expect to move the ball more efficiently in 2023

The Tigers' offense struggled to move the ball last season. That should change in 2023.
The Tigers' offense struggled to move the ball last season. This is no revelation.

Auburn's issues started with the offensive line, but the play calling combined with the quarterback play made it virtually impossible for the Tigers to gain any sort of ground consistently - especially against the SEC's best defenses.

Now, with Hugh Freeze heading up a new look Auburn offense, things on that side of the ball should change compared to last year.

Auburn's offense averaged 5.7 yards per play in 2022, good for 10th in the SEC and 65th nationally.

The SEC saw an uptick in yards per play this past season with over half of the conference finishing in the top half nationally in said category. The Tigers ended up finishing right at the national average. The 5.7 average took a dip in conference games - dropping to 5.36 yards per play - and was virtually the same vs AP Top 25 opponents (5.38).

Hugh Freeze only had one season where his offense was worse than seventh in the SEC in yards per play during his time at Ole Miss. With a revamped offensive line, a new running back room, and a second-year quarterback to work with, there's reason to believe that Freeze and OC Philip Montgomery can improve things right out of the gate in year one.

Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
