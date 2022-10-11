What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?

After finally getting on the good side of sports betters, the Auburn Tigers once again didn't cover.

The line in this game for Auburn was (+30) going into Athens, and the Tigers ended up losing by 32 points to break the hearts of the betting community.

Auburn is now 1-6 against the spread this season, proving the old saying bad teams lose, but awful teams don't cover.

Auburn has a chance to help their record in the win-loss column and their record against the spread this week as they head to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss is coming off of a blowout win over Vanderbilt and, the week before that, a win over one of the best teams in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Auburn offensive line once again looked atrocious against Georgia, making it hard to want to bed on Auburn as the Tigers can't seem to put up points.

Bryan Harsin is coaching for his life and will try to help his ball team win their first road contest of the year against the Rebels.

Let's look at what Vegas has to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss.

FanDuel SportsBook Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (+14.5) Bet MGM Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (+14.5) Caesars SportsBook Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (+15) WynnBet SportsBook Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (+15) Draft Kings SportsBook Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (+14.5) Sports Illustrated SportsBook Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (+15) Sugar House Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (+14.5) UNI Bet Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (+14.5) Fubo SportsBook Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (+14.5)

