Skip to main content

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?

What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?

After finally getting on the good side of sports betters, the Auburn Tigers once again didn't cover. 

The line in this game for Auburn was (+30) going into Athens, and the Tigers ended up losing by 32 points to break the hearts of the betting community. 

Auburn is now 1-6 against the spread this season, proving the old saying bad teams lose, but awful teams don't cover. 

Auburn has a chance to help their record in the win-loss column and their record against the spread this week as they head to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. 

Ole Miss is coming off of a blowout win over Vanderbilt and, the week before that, a win over one of the best teams in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats. 

The Auburn offensive line once again looked atrocious against Georgia, making it hard to want to bed on Auburn as the Tigers can't seem to put up points. 

Bryan Harsin is coaching for his life and will try to help his ball team win their first road contest of the year against the Rebels. 

Let's look at what Vegas has to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss.

FanDuel SportsBook

Owen Pappoe makes a tackle vs Georgia

Auburn (+14.5)

Bet MGM

Robby Ashford throws a pass vs Georgia

Auburn (+14.5)

Caesars SportsBook

Marcus Bragg and Zion Puckett make a tackle vs Georgia.

Auburn (+15)

WynnBet SportsBook

DJ James tackles Ladd McConkey.

Auburn (+15)

Draft Kings SportsBook

Zion Puckett makes a tackle vs Georgia.

Auburn (+14.5)

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

John Samuel Shenker makes a catch vs Georgia.

Auburn (+15)

Sugar House

Zion Puckett tackles Daijun Edwards.

Auburn (+14.5)

UNI Bet

DJ James tackles Ladd McConkey

Auburn (+14.5)

Fubo SportsBook

Auburn vs Georgia

Auburn (+14.5) 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

USATSI_17449786
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn OL Target Clay Wedin reopens his recruitment

By Jack Singley
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Bryan Harsin previews Ole Miss, gives roster updates

By Lance Dawe
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10196
Football

Week seven Auburn football depth chart: Tigers relatively healthy heading into Ole Miss

By Lance Dawe
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Does Matt Rhule make sense for the Auburn Tigers?

By Lance Dawe
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Six

By Lindsay Crosby
Bryan Harsin looks on during warmups vs Missouri.
Football

Everything Bryan Harsin said following Auburn's loss to Georgia

By Lance Dawe
Robby Ashford scrambles against Georgia.
Football

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's 42-10 loss to Georgia

By Lance Dawe