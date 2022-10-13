Auburn once again drops in the ESPN FPI rankings after their loss to Georgia

After a blowout loss to rival Georgia, Auburn fell down the ESPN FPI rankings.

Heading into their matchup with Georgia, Auburn was ranked 48th in the ESPN FPI rankings. After the loss, the Tigers dropped to 49th.

The numbers that matter more than their rank in the FPI are their projected record and chances to get to six wins. Both of these numbers dropped by a substantial amount after losing to Georgia.

Heading into Athens, Auburn's projected record was 5.2-6.8, but after the loss, their projected record is now 5.0-7.0. Auburn's chances of getting to six wins before week six was 36.6% but is now at 31.3%.

It is clear that the people who make the FPI rankings for ESPN don't think Auburn has a good chance of making a bowl game.

If Auburn cannot get to six wins and make a bowl game, this will be the first time this has happened since the Tiger's putrid season in 2012, where the Tigers finished 3-9 overall and 0-8 in SEC play.

Now Auburn is set to do battle with Ole Miss, who is currently ranked eighth in the FPI rankings.

The FPI is giving Auburn only a 14.9% chance to head to Oxford and beat Ole Miss.

If Auburn wants to jump back up the FPI rankings, they will need to start to figure some things out.

Auburn will have an opportunity to raise themselves in the rankings as they still have four teams to play in the top 25 of the FPI rankings.

If the Tigers want to make a bowl game, they will have a pull-off an upset in one or more of these ball games.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. Ole Miss here.

