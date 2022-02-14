Skip to main content

PODCAST: Huge weekend for Auburn football and basketball, Auburn baseball preview

A lot happened on The Plains this weekend.

There was a ton to get to on today's Locked On Auburn. Auburn football's news settled down after the Bryan Harsin speculation was put to rest on Friday. Auburn basketball throttled Texas A&M in Auburn Arena. Auburn baseball practiced in front of some fans to prep for their season that starts in Arlington, Texas this weekend. 

Harsin added a huge win for the Auburn football program by keeping Auburn defensive backs coach Zac Ethridge on staff after he was drawing some interest from the Georgia Bulldogs. Ethridge has proven to be an outstanding recruiter and position coach during his first year at Auburn. 

The head coach also was in attendance at the Auburn basketball game where he got the crowd fired up and visited with fans. The basketball team took care of business against the Texas A&M Aggies behind an incredible first-half defensive performance. 

In the final few minutes of the podcast, the Auburn Daily crew discusses the start of the Auburn baseball season and what fans could have seen from the Tigers at the open practices over the weekend. There is also a preview of this weekend's slate of games where Auburn will face three Big 12 opponents, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Kansas State Wildcats. 

You can hear Locked On Auburn every single day wherever you get your podcasts. The show is also available on YouTube every day. Of course, you can find both the audio and video versions of the show right here on Auburn Daily. 

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Football

Huge weekend for Auburn football and basketball, Auburn baseball preview

just now
Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Two Auburn Tigers become Super Bowl Champions

34 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Auburn assistant coach is joining Denver Broncos staff

14 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl walks the court before Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

A look back at Auburn basketball's win over Texas A&M

22 hours ago
Former Auburn and current Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) walks onto the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Super Bowl Lvi Feb 7 287
Football

Auburn legend Charles Barkley makes his Super Bowl pick

23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl walks the court before Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after beating Texas A&M at home

Feb 12, 2022
Auburn Tigers player Walker Kessler (13) takes the court as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Walker Kessler records his second triple double of the season

Feb 12, 2022
Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 75-58 win vs Texas A&M

Feb 12, 2022