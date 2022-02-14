Huge weekend for Auburn football and basketball, Auburn baseball preview

There was a ton to get to on today's Locked On Auburn. Auburn football's news settled down after the Bryan Harsin speculation was put to rest on Friday. Auburn basketball throttled Texas A&M in Auburn Arena. Auburn baseball practiced in front of some fans to prep for their season that starts in Arlington, Texas this weekend.

Harsin added a huge win for the Auburn football program by keeping Auburn defensive backs coach Zac Ethridge on staff after he was drawing some interest from the Georgia Bulldogs. Ethridge has proven to be an outstanding recruiter and position coach during his first year at Auburn.

The head coach also was in attendance at the Auburn basketball game where he got the crowd fired up and visited with fans. The basketball team took care of business against the Texas A&M Aggies behind an incredible first-half defensive performance.

In the final few minutes of the podcast, the Auburn Daily crew discusses the start of the Auburn baseball season and what fans could have seen from the Tigers at the open practices over the weekend. There is also a preview of this weekend's slate of games where Auburn will face three Big 12 opponents, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Kansas State Wildcats.

