Podcast: Auburn football transfer portal updates

Hugh Freeze and Auburn football continue to navigate the transfer portal window. College football teams throughout the country are losing value left and right to the transfer portal but the Auburn Tigers are holding on to all of their starting talent through the busiest two hours of action.

Marquis Robinson entered the portal on Tuesday but would have had a tough path to playing time this season despite several guys no longer on the roster due to the NFL Draft and graduation. Derick Hall and Colby WOoden are heading to the NFL while Jayson Jones and Marcus Harris are more than likely staying for another season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss the latest Auburn football news. They also speculate how the transfers may look across the Auburn football roster. Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper joins the show to give an update on the season and preview Memphis.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch