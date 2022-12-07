Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football transfer portal updates - Strong start for Hugh Freeze

Auburn football has been steady with player retention.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn football continue to navigate the transfer portal window. College football teams throughout the country are losing value left and right to the transfer portal but the Auburn Tigers are holding on to all of their starting talent through the busiest two hours of action.

Marquis Robinson entered the portal on Tuesday but would have had a tough path to playing time this season despite several guys no longer on the roster due to the NFL Draft and graduation. Derick Hall and Colby WOoden are heading to the NFL while Jayson Jones and Marcus Harris are more than likely staying for another season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss the latest Auburn football news. They also speculate how the transfers may look across the Auburn football roster. Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper joins the show to give an update on the season and preview Memphis.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Podcast: Auburn football transfer portal updates

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the first half against the Colgate Raiders at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Three things I like, three things I don't like about Auburn basketball's 8-0 start

By Lance Dawe
flag
Football

Auburn defensive lineman Marquis Robinson has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Dec 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) controls the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith nails dagger three to carry the Rockets over the 76ers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

D1 Baseball came away impressed with Auburn in its 2022 Fall Report

By Lindsay Crosby
Western Michigan defensive lineman Andre Carter plays during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Football

Auburn football offers Western Michigan DE Andre Carter

By Lance Dawe
Jordon Ingram (24)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn running back Jordon Ingram enters transfer portal

By Lindsay Crosby
Co-defensive coordinator, Wesley McGriff, right, has a laugh during U of L's first spring football practice of 2022 on Monday afternoon. Feb. 28, 2022 As 1304 Cardinal Football
Football

Report: Wesley McGriff returns to Auburn for a third stint

By Jack Singley