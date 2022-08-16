Auburn football practice observations and takeaways: Tuesday
The media was granted a 20-minute viewing window on Tuesday. This was the first open window since Saturday night's scrimmage.
Here were some of my big takeaways and observations:
- TJ Finley was the first quarterback up in every drill. He was always paired with Tank Bigsby.
- Robby Ashford was second in quarterback reps. He was paired with Jarquez Hunter.
- Calzada was third and was paired with Damari Alston.
- The order of wide receivers in drills where they worked on catching short passes and fades was: Shedrick Jackson, Tar'Varish Dawson, Ja'Varrius Johnson, Jay Fair, Malcolm Johnson Jr., Dazalin Worsham, and Koy Moore.
- In the first quarterback to offensive weapons passing drills we saw Finley throw outs to John Samuel Shenker, Johnson Jr., Jackson, and Bigsby.
- In Calzada's first passing action of the window, he threw it behind Worsham on an out route.
- Zevian Capers dropped a pass on a seam-type route. He got back in line and made the correction. The coaching staff was very supportive.
- More passing drills including Finley throwing to Jackson, Luke Deal, Johnson Jr., and Johnson. He also threw several swing passes to Bigsby.
- While the quarterbacks rotated, Finley and Ashford received several more reps than Calzada and Holden Geriner.
- In these drills, Finley looked the most in command, followed by Ashford, then probably Geriner.
- The starting offensive line was Killian Zierer (LT), Kam Stutts (LG), Tate Johnson (C), Keiondre Jones (RG), and Austin Troxell (RT).
- Jeremiah Wright is back on the offensive line working at guard.
- Brendan Coffey appeared to be the second man at left tackle.
- Avery Jernigan was the second-string center.
- Jalil Irvin was the third-string center. He started for Auburn in the bowl game vs Houston.
