Former TAMU commit Anthony James is looking at the Auburn Tigers

Anthony James could be a nice piece to the 2023 Auburn signing class.

The Auburn Tigers offered Anthony James on May 19th. A few days later on May 22nd, he decommitted from Texas A&M. While the timing may be a happy accident from the Auburn perspective, he still calls the Tigers "a real factor."

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Wylie Texas native spoke with On3 about how he was excited to see what Auburn had to offer on his visit this weekend. 

“I been talking to (defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh) for a couple of months now,” James said. “He wants the chance to develop me into an NFL player. Show what I can do inside and outside. I haven’t been (to Auburn) before.”

Brumbaugh is staying on James and it sounds like the defensive lineman appreciates the relationship between the two. 

James is also taking a hard look at Utah and Washington. He has taken an official visit to Utah and will be taking an official visit to Washington on June 24th. 

He told Auburn Live that he wants to have a commitment out there before the season and hopes to make an announcement in July or August. 

