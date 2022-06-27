The latest on Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn

Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn wanted to represent a school when he competed in the Elite 11 finals.

That plan has changed due to the late push several schools like Ohio State, Texas A&M, and LSU have made for the 4-star quarterback.

Auburn has been the front runner for Glenn for months but a late push by Ohio State and an official visit to Columbus have made them a factor for the Memphis, TN native. With a recent offer from LSU, Glenn has more options.

Glenn's new plan? To commit as soon as possible after the Elite 11.

Here's Sports Illustrated's John Garcia's stance on Glenn in his latest story from SI.

Brock Glenn has added the most recent offers among passers still looking to make the final call. The Memphis native picked up LSU in recent days and told SI on Sunday he is considering the Tigers despite the lack of an official visit to Baton Rouge. Auburn is the program he’s most familiar with while Ohio State, another recent offer he was able to vet with an official visit, appears to be a primary challenger. Florida State, Mississippi State and TCU are also in the mix for the accurate Glenn, who says he wants to come off the board “as fast as I can” once the event wraps up.

LSU offered Glenn on June 25th.

Garcia believes that LSU is a factor in his decision but it will still be a battle between Auburn and Ohio State.

