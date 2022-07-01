Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated ranks Auburn target Brock Glenn among other Elite 11 quarterbacks

Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn had a strong finish to the Elite 11.

John Garcia and the recruiting team at Sports Illustrated ranked each and every drill from the quarterbacks at the Elite 11. 

After compiling all of the numbers and overall performances, Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn finished towards the top of all the talented quarterbacks at nine out of the 20. 

"Saving his best for last, Glenn worked incredibly well on the run over the last two days of the event," wrote Garcia. "The first time he separated himself from others was on a roll to his left with a sideline pass during the pro day workout, a completion he hit that most QBs missed by wide margins. Glenn was among the most comfortable on the move with the stationary targets, too, and was singled out by the Elite 11 staff for working the movement boldly during third-level attempts Thursday."

Glenn was the second-highest ranked quarterback in the final rankings that has not committed to a school. His original plan was to go to the Elite 11 Finals representing a school. Many thought that school would be Auburn

Plans changed when late pushes by Ohio State and LSU drew interest from the quarterback. Glenn has already taken an official visit to see the Buckeyes but he has some zoom meetings scheduled with LSU after the Elite 11. 

Those close to Glenn still believe Auburn will be in the competition until the very end but the delay in the commitment may not be good for Bryan Harsin's top remaining quarterback in the 2023 class. 

Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Auburn football has two in On3's top 300 players

Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Auburn football target Brock Glenn shines at Elite 11

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.
ESPN preseason ranks Auburn basketball and projects their starting lineup

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn basketball slated to play Memphis in State Farm Arena

Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin loses a shoe as he leads his team onto the field before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Ole Miss Rebels

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn football has the toughest schedule among SEC teams per CBS Sports

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
A look at Auburn's most important SEC game

