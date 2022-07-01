Sports Illustrated ranks Auburn target Brock Glenn among other Elite 11 quarterbacks

John Garcia and the recruiting team at Sports Illustrated ranked each and every drill from the quarterbacks at the Elite 11.

After compiling all of the numbers and overall performances, Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn finished towards the top of all the talented quarterbacks at nine out of the 20.

"Saving his best for last, Glenn worked incredibly well on the run over the last two days of the event," wrote Garcia. "The first time he separated himself from others was on a roll to his left with a sideline pass during the pro day workout, a completion he hit that most QBs missed by wide margins. Glenn was among the most comfortable on the move with the stationary targets, too, and was singled out by the Elite 11 staff for working the movement boldly during third-level attempts Thursday."

Glenn was the second-highest ranked quarterback in the final rankings that has not committed to a school. His original plan was to go to the Elite 11 Finals representing a school. Many thought that school would be Auburn.

Plans changed when late pushes by Ohio State and LSU drew interest from the quarterback. Glenn has already taken an official visit to see the Buckeyes but he has some zoom meetings scheduled with LSU after the Elite 11.

Those close to Glenn still believe Auburn will be in the competition until the very end but the delay in the commitment may not be good for Bryan Harsin's top remaining quarterback in the 2023 class.

