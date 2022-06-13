Skip to main content

Update on Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn

Are Auburn's chances of landing quarterback Brock Glenn dropping?

It seemed like all signs were pointing towards Auburn landing Memphis native Brock Glenn to be the quarterback of the class. 

A few weeks later, he's taken an official visit to Florida State and will now take an official visit to Ohio State after the Buckeyes threw an offer his way late in the recruiting process. 

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia wrote about Arch Manning and the dominos that are starting to fall when looking at the talented quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class. 

Brock Glenn, of Memphis Lausanne, visited Florida State for an official over the weekend," Garcia wrote of Glenn. "The Seminoles just offered he and Purdue commitment Rickie Collins in late May to try and pair either with longtime Seminole commitment Chris Parson (who took a visit to Mississippi State over the weekend). Ohio State offered Glenn last week and he will now take an official visit to Columbus this coming weekend. Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU, FSU, Virginia and the Buckeyes are among those in contention for the emerger, who continues to say he wants to be committed by the time he flies to the Elite 11 Finals later this month.

Glenn has said that he wants to represent a school when he competes in the Elite 11 finals on June 28-30. Glenn, like most recruits, has stated that it's all about relationships and it will be interesting to see if Ohio State can break into this race down the stretch and if Auburn can finish strong when it comes to battling for Glenn. 

Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
