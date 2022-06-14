Auburn football is pushing hard to get Keldric Faulk

Auburn is pursuing a class of 2023 edge rusher Keldric Faulk very hard.

Faulk is 6'5 and weighs 240 pounds. He has the ideal frame for an edge rusher but assuming he commits to Auburn; the coaching staff would want to add some weight to him.

He is a consensus four-star recruit from Highland Home, Alabama, and is ranked as the 84th best player in the class of 2023.

He is very athletic and quick-twitched, making him a skilled pass rusher.

He is the type of player that could make an instant impact on the Plains, assuming he chooses to play his college football at Auburn.

Cole Pinkston of On3 and Auburn Live joined the Locked On Auburn Podcast to share his thoughts on where the Tigers stand with Faulk.

"He just fits so well what they want to do. He has the right demeanor and plays a position of need for Auburn. Eke Leota and Derick Hall could both be leaving after this year, leaving you with just Dylan Brooks. Many people from Highland Home, Alabama, like to stay close to home. So does he not fit out of state? Does he not fit at Clemson? He fits at other schools, but Auburn feels like the right place for him, and he has mentioned that a few times. He said he would like to return for Big Cat Weekend in July. He is a guy that I am watching very closely."

Faulk has not yet set a commitment date, but you can expect one soon, as he wants to be committed before his senior year begins.

He would be a massive addition to the class of 2023 for Auburn and could really spark the recruiting trail if he were to stay home and play for the Tigers.

Here is a video that highlights Faulk's athleticism and quick first step.

