Auburn OL target decommits from Ole Miss

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have set themselves up for another flip.

After pulling off five flip since Freeze took over, Auburn may be seeing another one soon.

Izavion Miller announced that he was decomitting to Ole Miss via his Twitter account Monday.

He tweeted: "Thank you Ole Miss coaches staff and fans I appreciate you guys for everything but I will be De-committing from Ole Miss."

Miller is listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. He is a three-star juco recruit from Southwest Mississippi C.C.

Many see Auburn as the new favorite for his services. The position coach he initially committed to, Jake Thornton, is now on Freeze's staff at Auburn in the same role.

He took an official visit to the Plains and received an offer this past weekend, the final weekend before Early Signing Day, and pulled his commitment a few days later. Typically, that would be a good sign for Auburn.

Crystal balls and projections for Miller's services are flying in Auburn's direction right now. At a clear position of need, he''d be a huge addition to the class.

