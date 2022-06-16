Skip to main content

Auburn target Jamaal Jarrett announcement coming soon

Auburn target DT Jamaal Jarrett has an announcement coming soon.

The Auburn Tigers have been pushing for Greensboro, NC native Jamaal Jarrett. He announced via his Twitter account that a "big announcement" was coming soon. 

While it probably isn't a commitment, he could announce a list of top schools. It seems like a top-three has formed for his services. North Carolina, Georgia, and Auburn seem to draw the most interest from him at this point of his recruitment. 

He took an official visit to North Carolina in May. He took an official to Auburn on June 3rd, one to Georgia on the 10th, and will be visiting Texas A&M this weekend. 

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia talked about Jarrett on the Locked On Auburn podcast. 

"Auburn's been a school that he's been mentioning pretty early when you talk to him back in January and February and that consistency helps with the Tigers," Garcia said. "He took an official visit and got a more intimate look at the program and really, it's becoming an SEC race at the top with Auburn and Georgia vs staying at home and playing for North Carolina."

Jarrett is listed at 6-foot-6, 350-pounds. With that type of size, there is tremendous upside when looking at how he can make a defensive line unit better at the college level. 

