Jamaal Jarrett puts Auburn in top three, sets commitment date

The Auburn Tigers are one of the final three schools in the running for DT Jamaal Jarrett.

Auburn is competing with the Georgia Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels for Jarrett's commitment on July 19th.

Jarrett is a 4-star defensive tackle out of Greensboro, NC listed at 6-foot-6, 350-pounds. While North Carolina has been involved with his recruitment for a long time, Georgia has long been the favorite to land his services at the next level. Auburn has impressed him though.

He took an official visit earlier this month but quickly set up a return visit to see more of what the program had to offer and to get more time with Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. It sounds like the two of them hit it off.

Georgia is still the favorite to land Jarrett based on every recruiting service that I can find but Bryan Harsin and his staff are putting up a heck of a fight for the talented defensive tackle.

Auburn still just has two members of the 2023 class and should have had more than that by the time Jarret announces on July 19th. Harsin and the Tigers have a real chance to build some momentum on the recruiting front over the next few weeks if they can land some wins in these big battles. Jarrett's will be a huge one.

