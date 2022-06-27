Skip to main content

Auburn football offers Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

The Auburn Tigers are showing interest in a rising defensive back recruit.

The Auburn Tigers have offered Lake Wales defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound safety has picked up a ton of offers from high-quality schools so far throughout his recruitment. 

Though listed as a 3-star by 247 Sports, he has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Pitt, and many more. The Auburn Tigers got in the mix for Anlin Jr. over the weekend. 

Anglin Jr. announced that Auburn offered via Twitter. He posted a picture of former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton with the caption, "Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University." He tagged two official Auburn accounts, defensive backs analyst Jeremiah Wilson, and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge. 

Auburn has been able to attract defensive back talent over the last several years. In fact, defensive back was probably the strength of the 2022 Auburn signing class due to Etheridge's ability to add several guys to the class as time was winding down. 

247 Sports has the following notes on Anglin Jr.  

Two-way player for a Lake Wales (Fla.) team that went 9-3 and made second round of 6A state playoffs. Picked off five passes while totaling 83 tackles in 12 games on defense while working primarily at safety. Caught 24 passes for 358 yards and three scores on offense.

At the moment, Florida State is the favorite to land Anglin Jr. Two crystal balls have been placed projecting him to become a Seminole. Still, this Auburn coaching staff has shown they are not afraid to keep going after a player commits elsewhere. 

Anglin's cousin is Derwin James, who became a defensive standout with the Seminoles and eventually was a first-round draft pick. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football offers Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

By Zac Blackerby12 seconds ago
Alabama Christian Avery Stuart (8) intercepts a pass at Montgomery Academy in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Alabama Christian defeated Montgomery Academy 31-21.
Football

Auburn football target Avery Stuart cuts list to six schools and sets commitment date

By Andrew Stefaniak18 hours ago
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football in top eight for class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Dec 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Devan Barrett (5) reacts on the bench against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia defeated Auburn 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn Tiger Devan Barrett finds a new home

By Zac BlackerbyJun 25, 2022
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (35) defends during overtime at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Where do Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler land on BetOnline Rookie of the Year betting odds

By Andrew StefaniakJun 24, 2022
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn "ascending" for iOL target Connor Lew

By Zac BlackerbyJun 24, 2022
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Auburn basketball newcomer lands on 2023 NBA Mock Draft

By Zac BlackerbyJun 24, 2022
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jabari Smith (Auburn) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Houston Rockets expert reacts to Jabari Smith falling to the third overall selection

By Zac BlackerbyJun 24, 2022