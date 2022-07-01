Jeremiah Cobb commits to Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee

Jeremiah Cobb has committed to the Auburn Tigers.

The 4-star running back from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory has the upside to be a star at the next level. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, his frame is capable of adding size while keeping speed and explosiveness as a key part of his game.

Cobb's ability to do damage to defenses between the tackles while also making them respect the perimeter is an asset that Auburn will look to utilize in their offense for the years to come.

Cobb's ability to make a difference in the passing game truly makes him a three-down back at the college level. He had 195 carries in 2021 for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also added 24 catches for 561 yards and eight scores.

Cobb picked Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee. He took official visits to all three schools in his top three but ultimately chose the hometown team.

Cobb will join a backfield that has probably just lost Tank Bigsby to the NFL Draft. On Cobb's first year on the Plains, the running back room will have an experienced Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and Cobb as a three-headed beast in the backfield.

Auburn now has three members of the 2023 class. Cobb joins offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and defensive back Terrance Love. The Tigers will look to add more names in the coming week.

