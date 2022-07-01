Skip to main content

Jeremiah Cobb commits to Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee

The Auburn Tigers add a talented running back in Jeremiah Cobb.

Jeremiah Cobb has committed to the Auburn Tigers. 

The 4-star running back from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory has the upside to be a star at the next level. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, his frame is capable of adding size while keeping speed and explosiveness as a key part of his game. 

Cobb's ability to do damage to defenses between the tackles while also making them respect the perimeter is an asset that Auburn will look to utilize in their offense for the years to come. 

Cobb's ability to make a difference in the passing game truly makes him a three-down back at the college level. He had 195 carries in 2021 for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also added 24 catches for 561 yards and eight scores. 

Cobb picked Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee. He took official visits to all three schools in his top three but ultimately chose the hometown team. 

Cobb will join a backfield that has probably just lost Tank Bigsby to the NFL Draft. On Cobb's first year on the Plains, the running back room will have an experienced Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and Cobb as a three-headed beast in the backfield. 

Auburn now has three members of the 2023 class. Cobb joins offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and defensive back Terrance Love. The Tigers will look to add more names in the coming week. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy
Football

Jeremiah Cobb commits to Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee

By Zac Blackerby14 seconds ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Sports Illustrated ranks Auburn target Brock Glenn among other Elite 11 quarterbacks

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Auburn football has two in On3's top 300 players

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Football

Auburn football target Brock Glenn shines at Elite 11

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.
Basketball

ESPN preseason ranks Auburn basketball and projects their starting lineup

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball slated to play Memphis in State Farm Arena

By Lance Dawe23 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin loses a shoe as he leads his team onto the field before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Ole Miss Rebels

By Lance DaweJun 30, 2022
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football has the toughest schedule among SEC teams per CBS Sports

By Zac BlackerbyJun 30, 2022