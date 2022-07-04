Skip to main content

Karmello English commits to the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers picked up a commitment from Central Phenix City wide receiver Karmello English.

The Auburn Tigers add their second commitment in just a few days. Karmello English announced he is committing to the Auburn Tigers. 

English, a 4-star wide receiver from Phenix City, AL, is a big-play wide receiver that can attack defenses in different ways. 

His size at 5-foot-11, 175-pounds does not screen elite physicality but the way he plays shows that he's not afraid to initiate contact with opposing defensive backs. 

English is strong in space and is dangerous with the ball in his hands. 

Last year, he had 70 catches for the Red Devils for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

247Sports had English ranked as the 13th best player in the state of Alabama. 

Auburn edged out the Michigan Wolverines and the Kentucky Wildcats for his commitment. He took official visits to all of his final three schools. 

He made the announcement via his Twitter account. 

Winning the recruiting battles close to home was one of the first things Bryan Harsin said he wanted to do when he took over as Auburn's head football coach. Winning a battle for a talented Phenix City prospect is a great way to do that. 

English becomes the fourth member of Auburn's 2023 recruiting class. He joined offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, defensive back Terrance Love, and running back Jeremiah Cobb. A few more names may join this group in the coming days. 

Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
