Auburn wide receiver target Karmello English is set to make an announcement soon

The Auburn Tigers are in the running for Central-Phenix City wide receiver Karmello English.

English is set to make his decision on July 2nd.

After his official visit, he told media outlets that he and the new Auburn wide receivers coach hit it off and have developed a good relationship.

“He always keeps it real with me,” English told reporters. “He’s always been upfront with me since Day one. Coach Ike has kept it real with me and is always realistic. He doesn’t tell me what I want to hear. He tells me what I need to hear.”

The 4-star standout has visited Auburn multiple times. He has taken an official visit to Kentucky this month and will take an official visit to Michigan this weekend before he makes his decision.

The final decision will be between Auburn, Kentucky, and Michigan.

The Auburn Tigers need some pop on the recruiting front and with several key targets set to make their decision over the next week or two, Bryan Harsin and his staff could grab some momentum in filling out the 2023 recruiting class. English would be a solid start to that.

Auburn's 2023 class currently sits with just two members. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and defensive back Terrance Love are the first two members but could add several highly targeted athletes to that list soon.

English is listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube