Auburn football target Keldric Fauk sets commitment date

The Auburn Tigers may add a new member of the 2023 recruiting class soon.

The Auburn Tigers have been in the running for 4-star defensive end Keldric Faulk since day one. His recruitment will culminate in the form of a decision on July 5th.

The Highland Home defensive end has a top four of the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, and the Clemson Tigers.

He has seen three of the four top schools on his list on an official visit with the expectation of Florida State who he will see this weekend.

He visited the Auburn Tigers on June 10th.

He is an explosive defender with a ton of upside. His 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame offers a lot of potential as a pass rusher at the next level.

Cooper Petagna of 247 Sports wrote the following in his bio on the 247 Sports website.

Positioned the majority of his snaps splitting time between playing in a two or three point stance depending on the defensive front. Appears to have a good first step off the line of scrimmage, flashing excellent body and foot quickness at the point of attack. Shows the ability to win consistently with his athleticism and length in pass rushing situations. Can bend the edge and has the ability to play in space. Uses his length well in space and to affect passing lanes. Demonstrates good burst to close ability and backside pursuit.

Auburn will need pass rushers on the roster after Derick Hall and Eku Leota move on from the program and enter next year's NFL Draft. Faulk could see a quick path to playing time if he chooses the Auburn Tigers.

