Skip to main content

Auburn football target Keldric Fauk sets commitment date

The Auburn Tigers may add a new member of the 2023 recruiting class soon.

The Auburn Tigers have been in the running for 4-star defensive end Keldric Faulk since day one. His recruitment will culminate in the form of a decision on July 5th. 

The Highland Home defensive end has a top four of the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, and the Clemson Tigers. 

He has seen three of the four top schools on his list on an official visit with the expectation of Florida State who he will see this weekend. 

He visited the Auburn Tigers on June 10th. 

He is an explosive defender with a ton of upside. His 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame offers a lot of potential as a pass rusher at the next level. 

Cooper Petagna of 247 Sports wrote the following in his bio on the 247 Sports website. 

Positioned the majority of his snaps splitting time between playing in a two or three point stance depending on the defensive front. Appears to have a good first step off the line of scrimmage, flashing excellent body and foot quickness at the point of attack. Shows the ability to win consistently with his athleticism and length in pass rushing situations. Can bend the edge and has the ability to play in space. Uses his length well in space and to affect passing lanes. Demonstrates good burst to close ability and backside pursuit.

Auburn will need pass rushers on the roster after Derick Hall and Eku Leota move on from the program and enter next year's NFL Draft. Faulk could see a quick path to playing time if he chooses the Auburn Tigers. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Auburn football target Keldric Fauk sets commitment date

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson praises the fan atmosphere

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

College football expert predicts Auburn will win every home game in 2022

By Zac BlackerbyJun 22, 2022
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Georgia Bulldogs

By Lance DaweJun 22, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn's Walker Kessler will attend the NBA Draft

By Zac BlackerbyJun 22, 2022
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson shares his thoughts on the program after the loss in Omaha

By Andrew StefaniakJun 22, 2022
Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers center fielder Kason Howell (5) bows his head after losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn season ends with a 11-1 loss to Arkansas in the College World Series

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 21, 2022
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football adds tight end PWO Grant Hidalgo

By Zac BlackerbyJun 21, 2022