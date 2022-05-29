Auburn impressed Ryqueze McElderry during an official visit

Skip to main content

Auburn impressed Georgia commit during an official visit

Georgia commit Ryqueze McElderry liked what Auburn football had to offer this weekend.

The Auburn Tigers are putting on a full-fledged pursuit of as many 2023 offensive linemen as they can. The latest is Georgia commit Ryqueze McElderry

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound offensive lineman committed to the Georgia Bulldogs back in November of last year. That hasn't stopped Auburn from pursuing him. 

He took an unofficial visit to Georgia on March 19 and expects to take an official visit to see the Bulldogs on June 10th. 

His official visit to Auburn this past weekend impressed him. 

“It’s a 10. Everything was Top 10,” McElderry told reporters after his visit. “Ever since the first day I got here it’s a different side of Auburn I haven’t seen yet. Coming to camp and coming to a game is just the little stuff, but coming on an official you see more of what Auburn has to offer.”

Early playing time on the offensive line is something that Auburn can promise. That stood out to McElderry and it came up when he spent time with offensive line coach Will Friend. 

“That’s real important,” said McElderry “I talked to Coach Friend about that and also Coach (Kendall) Simmons and Coach Joe (Bernardi). He wrote the numbers down and showed me who was going to be here next year. They’ve got six linemen going away, so that’s a big chance for to come in early and start and play.

"Even if there was a lot of guys, I’m going to bust my butt to get that starting position. I’m not settling for less. Nobody is going to outwork me. I’m going to do whatever it takes to play.”

McElderry is a top 30 player in Alabama according to 247Sports. 

