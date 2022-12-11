OL Tyler Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff have added offensive linemen Tyler Johnson to the list of 2023 commitments.

Johnson is the first offensive tackle of the group. He was previously committed to Texas Tech. Most outlets have him listed as a 3-star.

“Thank you to all the coaches who have took the time to recruit me,” Johnson wrote on his personal Twitter. “I am officially done with recruitment. 200% committed to The University Of Auburn.”

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-6, 300-pounds. He spent the last two days on Auburn's campus on an official visit. He liked what Auburn offered. He was also in AUburn for Big Cat weekend.

The Natchitoches, LA native drew a ton of interest from Texas Tech and Baylor. he also held offers from other Big 12 schools.

Auburn has struggled to land talented offensive tackles out of the high school ranks. Johnson will look to stop that trend and have a clear path to playing time early in his time with the Auburn Tigers.

