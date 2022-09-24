Skip to main content

Robby Ashford's first start leads to an Auburn win

Robby Ashford knew he would have to lead in his first start.

There were questions about the quarterback position but Robby Ashford knew he needed to be ready. 

After Auburn's 17-14 OT win against the Missouri Tigers, they find themselves 1-0 in SEC play. The offense had a hard time moving the football after the first two drives and was shut out in the second half. 

Ashford knew the offense was needs some work but praised the defense for their effort and execution on Saturday. 

“It was great. Our defense played their butts off," Ashford said. "You can’t thank them enough. We didn't have a great game on offense. It was slow. Missouri played a great game on defense. They played a heck of a game on defense. Our defense totally trashed them and it’s all we could do. Shout out to the defense and our team for persevering and never giving up. I love this team. It’s a great win. No matter how hard it was. No matter how ugly it was. It was a great team win.”

Ashford was 12 of 18 passing for 27 yards. He was also Auburn's leading rusher. He carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards and a touchdown. 

There was a lot of noise around the program this week. With TJ Finley missing time due to an injured shoulder and Zach Calzada reportedly missing the rest of the season, Ashford prepared as if he would be the starter according to the quarterback after the game, that was nothing new. 

“I go into every week preparing like I’m the starter," Ashford said. "It was just going out there and going off my preparation. Since I’ve played in three games already, I knew there was a chance I could be the starter this week. I had to step up and be that guy for my team.”

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles free during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
