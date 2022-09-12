Skip to main content

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker had high praise for right tackle Austin Troxell

John Samuel Shanker believes that Austin Troxell did well blocking a quality defensive end against San Jose State.

In their matchup with the San Jose State Spartans, Auburn was able to squeak away with a victory. 

The team was able to get the ground game going accumulating 210 rushing yards, but turnovers really capsized all of the Tiger drives in the first half. 

On the Locked On Auburn Podcast, host Zac Blackerby asked Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker, who he thought played well in the second half. 

"I thought Austin Troxell had a really good second half," Shenker said. "He didn't have a great first half, but I thought he handled himself well. They have a really good defensive end who I believe is one of the top in the country in my opinion, and he handled him pretty well in the second half and started to ware him down a little bit."

It's great to have players that can bounce back in the second half after not performing well in the first. 

Troxell graded out at 66.5 on PFF, which was the highest grade of all of the Tiger offensive linemen. 

Auburn has a big test ahead of them with the number 22 team in the country, the Penn State Nittany Lions heading into town. 

Troxell and the rest of his buddies on the offensive line will have to have a great day blocking for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter while also protecting TJ Finley if the Tigers want to knock off a ranked team.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Football

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker had high praise for right tackle Austin Troxell

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley bouncing back from slow start vs SJSU was 'awesome to see'

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Auburn's top 10 offensive PFF grades vs San Jose State

By Zac Blackerby
Red defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) celebrates catching a two-point conversion pass in the second half of The Grove Bowl, Mississippi's NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. The Red team won 48-36. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Football

Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week Two

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans along the Tiger Walk trail prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

SEC Nation Heads to The Plains for Week 3 to Spotlight Penn State at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (3) goes up to make the grab across the middle during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

What Head Coach Bryan Harsin said after beating San Jose State

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

The best photos from Auburn's win over San Jose State

By Zac Blackerby
Eku Leota gets the crowd fired up during a goal line stand for the Tigers against San Jose State.
Football

Five winners from Auburn's week two victory over San Jose State

By Andrew Stefaniak