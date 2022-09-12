Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker had high praise for right tackle Austin Troxell

In their matchup with the San Jose State Spartans, Auburn was able to squeak away with a victory.

The team was able to get the ground game going accumulating 210 rushing yards, but turnovers really capsized all of the Tiger drives in the first half.

On the Locked On Auburn Podcast, host Zac Blackerby asked Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker, who he thought played well in the second half.

"I thought Austin Troxell had a really good second half," Shenker said. "He didn't have a great first half, but I thought he handled himself well. They have a really good defensive end who I believe is one of the top in the country in my opinion, and he handled him pretty well in the second half and started to ware him down a little bit."

It's great to have players that can bounce back in the second half after not performing well in the first.

Troxell graded out at 66.5 on PFF, which was the highest grade of all of the Tiger offensive linemen.

Auburn has a big test ahead of them with the number 22 team in the country, the Penn State Nittany Lions heading into town.

Troxell and the rest of his buddies on the offensive line will have to have a great day blocking for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter while also protecting TJ Finley if the Tigers want to knock off a ranked team.

