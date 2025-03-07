Auburn Football Season Opener at Baylor Receives New Date
The Auburn Tigers season opener against the Baylor Bears has seen a schedule change. According to The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the game will be moved up a day to Friday, Aug. 29. Kickoff time remains to be determined.
This report was confirmed by Auburn Rivals’ Brian Stultz. The game, originally scheduled for the day after, will be a normal road game at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
This matchup is part of a home-and-home between the two programs. Baylor will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium next season for an early season bout on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Auburn will look to pick up a Power Four win out of the gate. Last season, it took until week nine to do so. Auburn beat Kentucky 24-10 in Lexington, Ky., after losing their first five Power Four games. It ended up being one of two total Power Four wins all season.
The Tigers look to improve on a 5-7 (2-6) season in 2024 that saw them miss out on bowl season for the second time in three seasons.
Auburn Tigers Football 2025 Schedule
- At Baylor Bears, Aug. 29
- Vs. Ball State Cardinals, Sept. 6
- Vs. South Alabama Jaguars, Sept. 13
- At Oklahoma Sooners, Sept. 20 (SEC)
- At Texas A&M Aggies, Sept. 27 (SEC)
- BYE
- Vs Georgia Bulldogs, Oct. 11 (SEC)
- Vs. Missouri Tigers, Oct. 18 (SEC)
- At Arkansas Razorbacks, Oct. 25 (SEC)
- Vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- At Vanderbilt Commodores
- BYE
- Mercer Bears, Nov. 22
- Alabama Crimson Tide, Nov. 29 (SEC, Rivalry Week)