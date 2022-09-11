Skip to main content

SEC Nation Heads to The Plains for Week 3 to Spotlight Penn State at Auburn

The SEC Network will show a lot of Auburn this weekend.

Auburn's gameday experience on campus will be even more exciting as the Tigers welcome Penn State to Jordan Hare Stadium. 

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Regions, travels to The Plains to preview the Big Ten vs. SEC showdown between Penn State and Auburn. The show will originate from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 17, on SEC Network.

Laura Rutledge hosts the show, her sixth season in the host’s chair and her seventh on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. CT, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

The Wellness Kitchen Green Space will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. CT. 

Auburn fell to Penn State 28-20 in Happy Valley last season. ESPN's College Gameday was at that game. This game is the second and final game of the home and home deal between the two schools. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans along the Tiger Walk trail prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

SEC Nation Heads to The Plains for Week 3 to Spotlight Penn State at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (3) goes up to make the grab across the middle during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

What Head Coach Bryan Harsin said after beating San Jose State

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

The best photos from Auburn's win over San Jose State

By Zac Blackerby
Eku Leota gets the crowd fired up during a goal line stand for the Tigers against San Jose State.
Football

Five winners from Auburn's week two victory over San Jose State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Marcus Harris celebrates a defensive stand vs San Jose State.
Football

Five takeaways from Auburn football's win over San Jose State

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) warms up prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

WATCH - TJ Finley gallops for a 4th quarter touchdown

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs for a short gain during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

WATCH: Tank Bigsby punches in a touchdown to give Auburn a 2nd half lead

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter punches it in to give Auburn the lead

By Lindsay Crosby