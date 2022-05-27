Skip to main content

Smoke Monday draws early praise with the New Orleans Saints

Former Auburn Tiger Smoke Monday has earned some early praise.

As soon as the draft was over, Smoke Monday emerged as a priority undrafted free agent target for several teams. 

The New Orleans Saints called and Monday's decision was made. 

Shortly after the NFL Draft, the Saints signed safety Tyrann Mathieu to be a key part of the New Orleans defense. The veteran safety has been impressed by Monday's approach to the game. 

“He’s gonna be a good player in this league. He’s a physical player, great length and size, kid studies a lot,” Mathieu said.

Monday had the respect of his teammates and the love of the Auburn fanbase. He's well on his way to winning over the hearts of the New Orleans fanbase as well. 

Monday was one of several Auburn Tigers that signed undrafted free agent deals after only having one Auburn Tiger get drafted. Roger McCreary was a second-round selection to the Tennesee Titans

Monday will aim to compete for playing time as a rookie this season most likely playing a rotational role in the defensive backfield and being used close to the line of scrimmage. He can also earn some playing time and safety on the roster by excelling on special teams. 

May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday (28) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility.
