Auburn Football is on the hunt for transfer offensive tackle

It has been known that Auburn needs some help on the offensive line for a while now.

Last week Arizona State offensive linemen Spencer Lovell entered the transfer portal, and the Auburn coaching staff was quick to reach out to him. Last year, he was a role player for Arizona State, playing special teams and mixing in at the guard position, but he did not start any games. However, depth is something you can never have enough of in the SEC, and adding a veteran offensive lineman to help an already struggling room would be a great thing for this football team.

Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Junior's thoughts on Lovell and his potential landing spots.

"He has a tackle frame but played a lot of guard at Arizona State. There is interest from Auburn, but there is interest from tons of other schools. There are not a lot of players that are available this late in the portal. We will see where he ends up visiting since that is always a telling factor of where a player is going to end up. Lovell is a west coast kid from Colorado, so the Pac-12 schools feel good about potentially getting him. He is a graduate transfer with multiple years of eligibility remaining, so this isn't a rental where a player might only be on campus for six months. He is a potential two-year player who has power five experience. He has some positional flexibility which is very helpful. He recently visited Cal, so we will see who will be the next school after Cal to host him on a visit."

There is no timetable for the decision of Lovell, but it will be highly anticipated around the Auburn community. Adding a veteran offensive lineman would be great for this football team heading into the 2022 football season.

