Skip to main content

Auburn Football is on the hunt for transfer offensive tackle

Auburn has interest in Arizona State offensive tackle transfer Spencer Lovell.

It has been known that Auburn needs some help on the offensive line for a while now. 

Last week Arizona State offensive linemen Spencer Lovell entered the transfer portal, and the Auburn coaching staff was quick to reach out to him. Last year, he was a role player for Arizona State, playing special teams and mixing in at the guard position, but he did not start any games. However, depth is something you can never have enough of in the SEC, and adding a veteran offensive lineman to help an already struggling room would be a great thing for this football team.

Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Junior's thoughts on Lovell and his potential landing spots. 

"He has a tackle frame but played a lot of guard at Arizona State. There is interest from Auburn, but there is interest from tons of other schools. There are not a lot of players that are available this late in the portal. We will see where he ends up visiting since that is always a telling factor of where a player is going to end up. Lovell is a west coast kid from Colorado, so the Pac-12 schools feel good about potentially getting him. He is a graduate transfer with multiple years of eligibility remaining, so this isn't a rental where a player might only be on campus for six months. He is a potential two-year player who has power five experience. He has some positional flexibility which is very helpful. He recently visited Cal, so we will see who will be the next school after Cal to host him on a visit." 

There is no timetable for the decision of Lovell, but it will be highly anticipated around the Auburn community. Adding a veteran offensive lineman would be great for this football team heading into the 2022 football season. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Arizona State offensive lineman Spencer Lovell (76) during football practice on Aug. 2, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State Football Practice 2019
Football

Auburn Football is on the hunt for transfer offensive tackle

By Andrew Stefaniak38 seconds ago
Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium.
Football

Top ten rushing leaders in Auburn Football history

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Football

Quarterback Brock Glenn to Auburn keeps making more sense

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with the umpires during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham32
Podcasts

Podcast: Is there cause for concern with the Auburn football season?

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Recruiting

Four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh sets official visit with Auburn

By Lance Dawe15 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn blows out Troy in midweek game

By Andrew Stefaniak15 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Five things that need to happen for Auburn football to make it to the SEC Championship

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Check out where Jabari Smith lands in the latest NBA Mock Draft

By Gray OldenburgMay 10, 2022