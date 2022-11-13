Skip to main content

Tank Bigsby moves up the Auburn All-Time Rushing List

Tank Bigsby passed an Auburn legend on the all-time rushing list in the win over Texas A&M Saturday night.

Tank Bigsby was part of an effective rushing attack Saturday for the Auburn Tigers. 

Bigsby's 121 yards on the ground tied for the team lead with fellow running back Jarquez Hunter in their efforts against the Texas A&M defense. It was Bigsby's 12th 100-yard rushing game of his Auburn career. 

Bigsby now has 2,735 career rushing yards. That puts him at 9th all-time in career rushing yards at Auburn. He passed Ronnie Brown who had 2,707 during his time from 2000 to 2004. 

Bigsby will look to pass Brent Fullwood next on the list. Fullwood was at Auburn from 1983 to 1986. He finished his Auburn career with 2,789 rushing yards. 

The Tigers' 13-10 win over Texas A&M was Auburn’s first game with two 100-yard rushers since Hunter and Bigsby did it against Alabama State last season. 

Bigsby spoke on his relationship with Hunter after the game. “I mean a lot of our work we put in offseason to now and it's good to be able to see it pay off," Bigsby said. "We push each other every day and we strive for greatness. And we try to be the best to ever do it.”

Hunter's performance was good for his third 100-yard performance while at Auburn. Hunter is the 50th Auburn player to pass the 1,000-yard career rushing mark; he now has 1,026 career rushing yards.

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks loose for a long run as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) closes in during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
