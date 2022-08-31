Skip to main content

The Athletic predicts Auburn to make a bowl game

Auburn is projected to matchup against an AAC team in a familiar bowl game.

The Athletic released their predictions for every bowl game in 2022 and they predict Auburn to face off against Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on December 27th. 

The Tigers have played Birmingham Bowl twice, including last season. They have one win and one loss in the bowl's history. In their first appearance in 2015, Auburn beat Memphis 31-10. The Tigers would later return to the Birmingham Bowl in 2021 and lose 17-13 to Houston. 

Cincinnati is coming off a 13-1 season, which included a College Football Playoff appearance while Auburn is looking to bounce back from a 6-7 season in 2021 that included a tough end to the season. 

Auburn and Cincinnati have played twice in school history, with the Auburn Tigers averaging 56 points per game. The first matchup took place in 1984 when the Tigers defeated Cincinnati 60-0. The Tigers and the Bearcats would meet again a few years later, on November 8th, 1986. In that matchup, the Tigers beat the Bearcats 52-7. 

If the Athletic hits their prediction, this would be Auburn's third appearance in the Birmingham Bowl and their third matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats. If the series trend continued through this hypothetical game, based on the series history you could expect to see an Auburn win by a big margin. 

The first Birmingham Bowl was played on December 23rd, 2006, at Legion Field. The Birmingham Bowl was played at Legion Field for 14 years until it was moved to Protective Stadium in 2021. 

