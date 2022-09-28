Skip to main content

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley to miss LSU game with sprain in throwing shoulder

The former LSU quarterback will have to sit out of this one.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is expected to missed a second straight week with a Grade 2 AC sprain, per AL.com. He suffered the injury in a blowout loss to Penn State on September 17th.

Head coach Bryan Harsin told the media on Monday afternoon that Finley would in fact practice this week. “Yeah, he will practice this week," Harsin said. "I expect those guys to be out there, so we will see how this week goes.”

According to AL.com, Finley has not been able to practice at all, considering his shoulder injury has limited his range of motion. As of today, there is no set timetable on Finley's return.

This will mark his second season of competition after transferring out of LSU in 2020. Last season Bo Nix started against the Tigers in a 24-19 win, with Finley coming in for a drive in the second quarter. He completed 1 of 4 passes for 35 yards.

Oregon transfer Robby Ashford (12-of-18 passing, 127 yards, 1 rush TD in a 17-14 win over Missouri last weekend) will get his second consecutive start against the Bayou Bengals this weekend. Third-string quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder, so true freshman Holden Geriner will back Ashford up until Finley's return.

Auburn hosts LSU this Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on ESPN. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. central.

TJ Finley runs vs Penn State.
Football

By Lance Dawe
