Auburn lands East Carolina transfer center Avery Jones

Hugh Freeze has completely reset things on the offensive line for Auburn.

Avery Jones - a former four-star center and full-time starter for the East Carolina Pirates - has committed to Auburn, per his social media.

Jones was originally committed to North Carolina in the 2018 recruiting cycle and entered the portal in 2020. He landed at ECU, where he started 32 games over the course of three seasons for the Pirates. Jones started every game of the 2022 season.

Pro Football Focus gave Jones a grade of 65.8, and a pass block grade of 78.7 - 42nd among all centers in Division I. He totaled 852 snaps for ECU.

Auburn desperately needed help at the center position, and the 6-foot-4 290-pound Jones should start on what has become a transfer-heavy offensive line.

Hugh Freeze has now collectively added eight offensive lineman through the transfer portal and the 2023 high school recruiting cycle (five freshmen, three from the portal). With the addition of Jones, the Tigers now have the No. 4 transfer portal recruiting class in the nation.

Auburn's starting offensive line in 2023 could look something like this:

Projected starting offensive line for 2023 LT - Gunner Britton, Sr. (WKU transfer) LG - Jeremiah Wright, Sr. C - Avery Jones, Sr. (ECU transfer) RG - Izavion Miller, Jr. (JUCO transfer) RT - Dillon Wade, Jr. (Tulsa transfer)

On paper, it looks like a major step up from where the Tigers were a season ago.

You can check out our entire 2023 projected depth chart here.

