Tulsa OT transfer Dillon Wade commits to the Auburn Tigers

Dillon Wade is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the transfer portal.
Auburn has landed their sixth offensive lineman of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Dillon Wade, a four-star offensive tackle in the transfer portal, has committed to the Tigers, per his social media. He is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the portal.

Wade committed to the now Auburn Offensive Coordinator, Philip Montgomery, in the class of 2020 as a two-star prospect out of Houston, Texas. He was 6'3 and 285 coming out of high school.

Montgomery was fired by Tulsa following the 2022 season and just recently was named the Auburn Offensive Coordinator.

Wade redshirted his Freshman season in 2020 and did not play during his Redshirt Freshman season. Wade did start in his Redshirt Sophomore season and played all 12 games for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

Wade was recruited to play guard for Tulsa but grew into a swing build that could play inside and outside. As listed on the Tulsa roster, Wade comes in at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds.

Wade only entered the portal Tuesday, December 13th, afternoon but already has received offers from multiple Power5 schools, including TCU, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Louisville.

Wade will have three years to play two seasons.

