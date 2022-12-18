Skip to main content

TE Rivaldo Fairweather has committed to the Auburn Tigers

The FIU TE will have pro potential under Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

Rivaldo Fairweather has announced that he will plan to finish his collegiate career for the Auburn Tigers.

Fairweather, who is originally from Fort Lauderdale, played his first three seasons for the FIU Golden Panthers.

He established himself as a solid tight end despite not being the primary option for a team that struggled on offense. Fairweather had 838 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his time at FIU.

Fairweather is the third-highest-rated TE in the portal behind Jaheim Bell and Erick Ali.

The TE position for Auburn sparked lots of buzz under the Bryan Harsin administration due to his "pro" style offense. This was not fully the case but outgoing senior John Samuel Shenker broke records under this offense.

The new administration under Hugh Freeze and Offensive Coordinator Philip Montgomery will not be shy in how they use Fairweather despite their spread approach to offense.

Freeze helped to put Evan Engram into the NFL, and during Montgomery's time at Baylor he helped to utilize Rico Gathers who was also an NFL talent.

Fairweather is the first transfer pickup under the Freeze administration and helps in a position where there is lots of depth but not a top tier vertical threat in the pass game.

Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A Florida International Panthers helmet on the turf before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
By Jack Singley
