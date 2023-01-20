Skip to main content

Auburn Footballs ball security in 2022 was abysmal

Auburn was ranked 122nd in the NCAA in turnover margin and dead last in the SEC.

Auburn in the past has been a team that gains possession of turnovers instead of losing possession of them. In 2022, this was not the case.

Over the past five years, Auburn has hovered around the plus territory in the turnover margin until the 2022 season when Auburn seemed to give the ball to the opponents like they were handing out Halloween candy.

Stat of the Day

The margin was -10 on the season, with an average of -.83 turnovers a game. They lost 11 fumbles and threw 12 interceptions, to only gaining seven fumbles and six interceptions.

What does this mean?

The Auburn offense during the second season of the Bryan Harsin administration was a mess. The team had a quarterback battle leak into the season and this created mental uncertainty for both quarterbacks and the rest of the offense.

Robby Ashford, the ultimate winner of this battle, was the leader of the pack in terms of turnovers as he threw for seven interceptions and had nine fumbles. He will most likely be a good fit for the Freeze system and ball security will be a key priority this offseason both for his own success and the teams' success.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ron Roberts the newly hired defensive coordinator has led multiple teams in the plus categories of the turnover margin with his unique style of blitz packages and coverages.

