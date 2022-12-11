Auburn Twitter reacts to flipping offensive lineman Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson is a class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Natchitoches, Louisiana.

He is a mountain of a man standing six-foot-six and weighing 300-pounds. This is a perfect frame for an offensive tackle, and it is scary to think what he could grow into.

Johnson had been committed to Texas Tech since September but decided to flip to Coach Freeze and the Tigers.

Winning a recruiting battle is always amazing, but when you pull a player from their commitment, something about feels a little bit sweeter.

It's no secret that Auburn is in desperate need of some offensive linemen, so hopefully, adding some talent to the Tigers 2023 class will get the ball rolling.

One thing you can't teach is size, and Johnson has it in bunches, so hopefully, he will develop into a dominant tackle.

As we all know, the Auburn family loves to welcome home new commits via Twitter.

Let's take a look at how ecstatic the Auburn Twitter family was to flip Johnson from Texas Tech.

