Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter reacts to flipping offensive lineman Tyler Johnson

Auburn Twitter was ecstatic to flip offensive lineman Tyler Johnson.

Tyler Johnson is a class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Natchitoches, Louisiana. 

He is a mountain of a man standing six-foot-six and weighing 300-pounds. This is a perfect frame for an offensive tackle, and it is scary to think what he could grow into. 

Johnson had been committed to Texas Tech since September but decided to flip to Coach Freeze and the Tigers.

Winning a recruiting battle is always amazing, but when you pull a player from their commitment, something about feels a little bit sweeter. 

It's no secret that Auburn is in desperate need of some offensive linemen, so hopefully, adding some talent to the Tigers 2023 class will get the ball rolling. 

One thing you can't teach is size, and Johnson has it in bunches, so hopefully, he will develop into a dominant tackle. 

As we all know, the Auburn family loves to welcome home new commits via Twitter. 

Let's take a look at how ecstatic the Auburn Twitter family was to flip Johnson from Texas Tech. 

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to flipping offensive lineman Tyler Johnson

By Andrew Stefaniak
Calvary's Jake Merklinger runs toward the sideline to avoid Eagle's Landing's Colton Hood after making an interception during Friday night's game.
Football

DB Colton Hood commits to the Auburn Tigers.

By Zac Blackerby
Tyler Johnson
Football

OL Tyler Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
flag
Football

Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit

By Jack Singley
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (5)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to Memphis

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn offers Mississippi State transfer RB

By Jack Singley
Dec 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chance Westry (10) is defended by Memphis Tigers guard Keonte Kennedy (1) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s loss vs. Memphis

By Jeremy Robuck
KD Johnson in the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.
Basketball

WATCH: KD Johnson is leading the way for Auburn basketball vs Memphis

By Zac Blackerby