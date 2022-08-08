Skip to main content

Auburn's schedule is well represented in the preseason USA Today poll.

The Auburn Tigers face many teams that are on the preseason USA Today poll.

The Auburn Tigers did not make the cut in the USA Today Coaches Poll. 

Five teams on the Tigers' schedule did appear, including the Alabama Crimson Tide grabbing the top overall spot. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl this year. 

Auburn's other rival appeared as the third-ranked team according to the poll. Auburn's first road game of the season will be in Athens, Georgia to take on the defending national champs. 

Texas A&M is ranked seventh, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked 23rd, and Ole Miss is 24th. 

The other ranked team from the SEC is Kentucky at 21. 

There is a chance that the Penn State Nittany Lions will be ranked when they come to Jordan Hare Stadium on September 17th. The Auburn Tigers will also potentially see a ranked LSU team a few weeks later depending on how their season starts under new head coach Brian Kelly. 

The Auburn Tigers will have an opportunity to finish the season on this list but due to their late-season skid and 6-7 finish a year ago, it would have been a stretch to see Bryan Harsin's team on this preseason poll. 

The USA Today Coaches Poll

1-Alabama

2-Ohio State 

3-Georgia 

4-Clemson 

5-Notre Dame 

6-Michigan 

7-Texas A&M 

8-Utah 

9-Oklahoma

10-Baylor 

11-Oklahoma State 

12-Oregon 

13-North Carolina State 

14-Michigan State 

15-USC 

16-Pitt 

17-Miami 

18-Texas 

19-Wake Forest

20-Wisconsin 

21-Kentucky 

22-Cincinnati 

23-Arkansas 

24-Ole Miss 

25-Houston

