Wesley Steiner: QB Robby Ashford is 'a lot like Bo Nix, a pain in the butt'

Oregon quarterback transfer Robby Ashford entered Auburn's quarterback battle as a relatively unknown commodity back in the spring.

Following a sound performance in Auburn's spring game, earning himself A-Day MVP, Ashford has solidified his spot in the Tigers' three-way quarterback competition thus far through fall camp.

Auburn linebacker Wesley Steiner spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon and when asked about what some of the challenges are as a defender against the quarterbacks, Steiner shared some praise for Ashford's mobility.

"A lot like Bo Nix, Robby (Ashford) is a pain in the butt, I'm not going to lie" Steiner said. "A lot of times your defenses are designed to handle ten players, because you normally don't expect the quarterback to scramble. A quarterback creates extra gaps in the run game. Robby has definitely just been a problem and it has put me on high alert every time he's in the game, since there's a good chance he might scramble out and extend plays."

Steiner noted that he believes all three quarterbacks in Auburn's competition (TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford) are all good, but Ashford gives him the most problems.

"I've have no idea who is going to play, I just know that they all give me problems, but the one I hate the most is Robby because he runs a lot."

How fast is Robby Ashford?

"Very. And that was one thing with Bo Nix where it's like once he gets moving, you're turning at an angle on him because you don't expect him to be so fast," Steiner said. "Robby to me moves just as quickly. I remember in one practice I ran right by him and I felt the wind running past my ear. He's fast."

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has not yet trimmed the quarterback competition down according to his press conference on Saturday night following the first scrimmage.

The Tigers kick off against Mercer on September 3rd at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

