Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

When Marcus Bragg announced that he would be joining a thin EDGE room after transferring from Western Kentucky, many expected him to be a depth piece during his season with the Tigers.

Bragg has stepped in and looked the part. Since Eku Leotta when down for the season, Bragg has solidified himself as the man opposite of Derick Hall when Auburn decides to put two EDGE rushers on the field at once.

Passing Dylan Brooks in total snaps this season, Bragg has shown that he belongs in the SEC after three seasons with Western Kentucky, the team that comes to Jordan Hare Stadium this weekend.

Here's a look at Bragg's total snaps during his four years of action.

Year School Total snaps PFF Defender Grade 2019 W Kentucky 78 58.3 2020 W Kentucky 146 46.0 2021 W Kentucky 400 67,1 2022 Auburn 321 (Two games left) 62.4

Bragg left to find a larger role and he's done just that at Auburn. He tallied 14 tackles and a sack on the season.

"He is a really hard worker," team captain John Samuel Shenker said of Bragg. "He does what you ask. He's not going to complain, like with playing time earlier in the year. When he got his number called, he did well. That's who he is. He's not a super loud guy but he likes to work. He loves the game."

Bragg and the Tigers will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this Saturday at 3:00 pm CT on the SEC Network.

