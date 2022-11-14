Skip to main content

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

The former Western Kentucky defender has found a new home while at Auburn.

When Marcus Bragg announced that he would be joining a thin EDGE room after transferring from Western Kentucky, many expected him to be a depth piece during his season with the Tigers. 

Bragg has stepped in and looked the part. Since Eku Leotta when down for the season, Bragg has solidified himself as the man opposite of Derick Hall when Auburn decides to put two EDGE rushers on the field at once. 

Passing Dylan Brooks in total snaps this season, Bragg has shown that he belongs in the SEC after three seasons with Western Kentucky, the team that comes to Jordan Hare Stadium this weekend. 

Here's a look at Bragg's total snaps during his four years of action. 

YearSchoolTotal snapsPFF Defender Grade

2019

W Kentucky

78

58.3

2020

W Kentucky

146

46.0

2021

W Kentucky

400

67,1

2022

Auburn

321 (Two games left)

62.4

Bragg left to find a larger role and he's done just that at Auburn. He tallied 14 tackles and a sack on the season. 

"He is a really hard worker," team captain John Samuel Shenker said of Bragg. "He does what you ask. He's not going to complain, like with playing time earlier in the year. When he got his number called, he did well. That's who he is. He's not a super loud guy but he likes to work. He loves the game."

Bragg and the Tigers will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this Saturday at 3:00 pm CT on the SEC Network. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Marcus Bragg after recording a TFL against Missouri.
Football

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

By Zac Blackerby
Marcus Harris and Aubie celebrating the Auburn football win vs Texas A&M.
Football

Auburn players speak to media following a 13-10 win over Texas A&M Aggies

By Jack Singley
Carnell Williams
Football

Here is what Head Coach Carnell Williams said following the Texas A&M game

By Jack Singley
Robby Ashford
Football

The best photos from Auburn's win over Texas A&M

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail
Podcasts

PODCAST: Reacting to Auburn football, Carnell Williams beating the Texas A&M Aggies

By Zac Blackerby
Jaylin Simpson
Football

Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Texas A&M

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) warms up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Texas A&M

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates a play during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Five winners from Auburn's win over Texas A&M

By Andrew Stefaniak