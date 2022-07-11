Will Tank Bigsby's role in the passing game increase for the Auburn football team in 2022?

Tank Bigsby is set to do damage in the recieving game.

Tank Bigsby is coming off another monster year where he rushed for over 1,000 yards.

Bigsby has never been considered a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. He had 21 receptions in 2021 for a total of 183 yards through the air. One of these receptions was a 51-yard gain, so if you take that play away, he didn't produce much catching the football.

Could that change in 2022? The answer is a definitive yes. Bigsby has been working incredibly hard with probable starter Zach Calzada on different routes.

In doing so, Bigsby looked very natural catching the football, and all Auburn fans know what he can do when the ball is in his hands.

In these drills with Calzada, Bigsby was running routes you would generally not expect a running back to run. These included go routes and deep crossers. Perhaps this foreshadows how the coaching staff plans to use Bigsby in 2022.

In the A-Day scrimmage, Bigsby was used more out of the backfield than we have seen in his career. He had a handful of targets and was very productive with them.

It seems the coaching staff understands that Bigsby is the best offensive weapon on this team, so they need to find a way to force-feed him the ball.

You can expect a tremendous season from Bigsby both on the ground and through the air.

