Auburn football picks up commitment from Maryland DE Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Auburn has picked up another transfer defensive lineman.

Mosiah Nasili-Kite, a defensive end at Maryland, has committed to Auburn. He chose the Tigers after taking a weekend campus visit on the Plains.

Nasili-Kite notably picked Auburn over TCU, who he also visited with this past week. Alabama was in the running for his services as well. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The former three-star prospect in the 2020 class recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 TFL and one sack this season. It was a step down from his 37 tackle, 7 TFL and four sacks in 2021.

Nasili-Kite joins Vanderbilt EDGE transfer Elijah McAllister in Auburn's 2023 transfer portal class, alongside TE Rivaldo Fairweather and offensive tackles Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch