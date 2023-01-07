Skip to main content

Auburn football picks up commitment from Maryland DE Mosiah Nasili-Kite

The Auburn Tigers have picked up their second commitment of the day, this one coming from the portal.
Auburn has picked up another transfer defensive lineman.

Mosiah Nasili-Kite, a defensive end at Maryland, has committed to Auburn. He chose the Tigers after taking a weekend campus visit on the Plains.

Nasili-Kite notably picked Auburn over TCU, who he also visited with this past week. Alabama was in the running for his services as well. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The former three-star prospect in the 2020 class recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 TFL and one sack this season. It was a step down from his 37 tackle, 7 TFL and four sacks in 2021.

Nasili-Kite joins Vanderbilt EDGE transfer Elijah McAllister in Auburn's 2023 transfer portal class, alongside TE Rivaldo Fairweather and offensive tackles Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton.

