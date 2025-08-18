Auburn Freshman DL Suspended Indefinitely
AUBURN, Ala.-- The off-field hits seem to just keep on coming for the Auburn Tigers.
In the wake of Malcolm Simmons’ recent charges, which have since been dropped, freshman tight Hollis Davidson’s arrest and subsequent suspension, another Tiger has been suspended from team activities.
Head coach Hugh Freeze on Monday announced that freshman defensive lineman Antonio Coleman has been suspended indefinitely for "a violation of team rules."
Freeze did not give specifics on why Coleman, a 6-foot-1, 256-pound four-star enrollee from the class of 2025, was suspended.
Coleman was expected to be a depth piece for Auburn in 2025 after switching from defensive end to defensive tackle in fall camp.
This is far from the first disciplinary issue for the Tigers this year. Simmons was arrested on charges of domestic assault with strangulation or suffocation, although the charges have since been dropped, and he has been a full participant during fall camp.
Then, Davidson was arrested on charges of felony drug possession and later suspended. He has since returned to practice but is not available to play in a game, Freeze said.
Additionally, Auburn dismissed linebacker DJ Barber over the summer following a felony drug possession charge over the summer.
Auburn opens the 2025 season at Baylor on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT.