Auburn gains the commitment of 4-star DL Darron Reed

Auburn continues to slowly but surely build up the 2023 recruiting class.

Darron Reed, the defensive lineman out of Columbus, GA has announced he will be flipping his commitment from LSU to Auburn.

Reed posted this confirming his commitment on Twitter

Reed becomes the 12th overall recruit to verbally commit to the Tigers and their third defensive line commit. The Tigers will look to get even more as depth on that side of the ball as it will be needed next season.

Reed committed to the Bayou Bengals on the Fourth of July but has remained in contact with Auburn. Reed has visited Auburn five times since his commitment to LSU.

Reed stands impressively at 6-4 and 270 pounds. He has had an impressive senior season, totaling 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He has 10 quarterback hurries as well as one forced fumble and two pass deflections.

Reed said that his commitment has been shut down, and is 100% locked in with Auburn.