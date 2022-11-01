How did former Auburn players perform in week eight of the NFL season

Week eight of the NFL season was one filled with injuries for former Auburn players.

Players like Josh Bynes and Carlton Davis were unable to play this week due to injuries.

There were are few former Auburn players that had good games for their respective NFL teams.

Let's look at a few former Auburn Tigers who had good games in the NFL.

Derrick Brown DT, Carolina Panthers © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Brown has been the MVP for former Auburn players in the NFL so far this year. He had a massive game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown had 12 tackles, a half-sack, and a tackle for loss. Brown has been the Panther's best defensive player this year and is making a case to make the Pro Bowl. He has been a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen this season. Darius Slayton WR, New York Giants © Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Darius Slayton started the year as a nonfactor for the Giant's offense, but a few injuries and trades have made him one of the top targets for quarterback Daniel Jones. In week eight, Slayton caught five passes for 66 yards. Slayton's role as one of the main wideouts in the Giants will continue, and he has taken advantage of his new role. He has even become a relevant player in fantasy football with his newfound role. Jamel Dean CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jamel Dean had a good game for the Buccaneers, although the team as a whole could have played better. Dean had six tackles in this game as well as a pass breakup. Dean has had to pick up the slack in the Buccaneer defense since there are many injuries. Dean and the Buccaneers will turn it around and likely make the playoffs. The issues for this team have been more on the offensive side of the football. Jonathan Jones CB, New England Patriots © ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK Jonathan Jones has had an outstanding season for the New England Patriots. Jones has been graded as the 11th-best cornerback in all of the NFL by PFF. In his week eight game against the Jets, Jones had a decent day in coverage and had one tackle on the day. Jones is a player teams might try to get before the trade deadline, as he has been reliable his whole career. Arryn Siposs P, Philadelphia Eagles © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Arryn Siposs has had a spectacular year punting the ball for the 7-0 Eagles this season. In week eight, Siposs punted the ball four times with an average distance of 45.8 yards. His long punt was 49 yards, and he stuck one punt inside the 20-yard line. Having a good punter is a weapon, and the Eagles have just that in Siposs. Carl Lawon DE, New York Jets © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Carl Lawson had a huge game for the Jets against the Patriots. Lawson had three tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss. Lawson is a big reason the Jets are off to a hot 5-3 start. Lawson has had a great year so far for the Jets, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time in a long time.

