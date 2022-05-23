Skip to main content
Jeremiah Cobb puts Auburn Football in his top six list

© Jake Crandall

Running back is a position that Auburn always seems to have success with, and the Tigers are one step closer to bringing in a very talented running back prospect. 

Jeremiah Cobb is a running back from Montgomery, Alabama, where he attends Montgomery Catholic High School. Cobb stands 5'11 and weighs 186 pounds. He recently released his top six schools, including Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Texas. 

Cobb is the 213th player in the class of 2023. He is the 12th best running back in the class according to 247 Sports. Cobb currently has two crystal ball predictions from Keith Niebuhr and Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports. Both of these crystal ball predictions have Cobb headed to Auburn. 

This is a great sign for the Tigers since running back is will always be a skill position of need. Auburn having Cadillac Williams on staff recruiting running backs seems to be a massive advantage for the Tigers. You get to hear straight from the horse's mouth what playing football at Auburn can do for you and your future. 

In 2021, Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and scored 30 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 24 passes for 561 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Here is a video of Cobb rushing for a touchdown that highlights his elusiveness and breakaway speed. 

It would be a massive addition to Auburn's 2023 class if Auburn were to land Cobb. Cobb would become Auburn's third commit of the class and their third commit in the top 300 recruits. Getting Cobb would be huge for the Auburn coaching staff, with Tank Bigsby presumably heading to the NFL after this upcoming season, Auburn will need some help at the position. Cobb has a chance to be the next great Auburn running back if he chooses the Tigers.

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy
