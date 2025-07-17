Auburn Lands 4-Star Offensive Line Commitment Over Alabama, UGA
Just days after an appearance at SEC Media Days, the Auburn Tigers have landed their 10th pledge of the 2026 class.
Four-star offensive tackle Wilson Zierer announced his commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers early Thursday afternoon, per Rivals on X, choosing Auburn over Alabama, Florida State, and others.
Rivals ranks the Rabun Gap, Ga. prospect as the No. 50 offensive tackle nationally and rates him four stars. 247Sports ranks him three stars, but they have him considerably higher at his position as the No. 30 offensive tackle nationally.
Zierer took a visit to Auburn on May 30th, and he had also been on visits to Alabama (6/13), Michigan (6/6), Wisconsin (6/2), and Georgia (5/16), all of whom offered him a scholarship, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder is the brother of former Auburn offensive lineman Kilian Zierer, who started for the Tigers in 2022 before signing with the Houston Texans following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Zierer stands as the third 2026 offensive line pledge, joining three-stars Nikau Hepi and Parker Pritchett.
247Sports lists Zierer as the third-highest rated commit of Auburn’s class, and the Tigers now rank No. 75 nationally in their 2026 team recruiting rankings.