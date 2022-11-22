Skip to main content

REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job

Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
It's finally happening.

According to Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach on Friday, and will head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach.

Kiffin's name has been linked to Auburn since the job came open on Halloween.

The Rebels offered Kiffin a contract extension last week, but he did not sign.

According to Sokoloff's sources, the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet.

Ole Miss takes on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night. Per Sokoloff, the announcement will come sandwiched between the Egg Bowl and the Iron Bowl, which is set to kick off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central.

During his three and a half seasons with the Rebels, Kiffin went 23-10 (14-9 SEC), positing a 10-3 record in 2021, the first time in school history that Ole Miss finished the regular season with 10+ wins.

In his most recent interaction with the media, Kiffin made a "pine box" joke in reference to Tommy Tuberville's words when he left Mississippi for Auburn back in 1999.

“They don’t. They know how we operate," Kiffin said after being asked if there are any outside distractions for the Rebel players heading into the Egg Bowl. "It’s a pro mindset. I’m extremely happy here. I feel we have really good support. I could give you a pine box speech. I don’t know what to say.”

More updates to come.

