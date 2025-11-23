Auburn's Offensive Ascension Continues with Derrick Nix at Helm
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (5-6) appear to have finally found their offensive footing. Prior to the matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Auburn offense was in disarray, to put it lightly. The offense couldn’t consistently perform at a high level. The common denominator between an inconsistent Auburn offense and one that is now performing at a high level is that offensive coordinator Derrick Nix is now at the helm calling plays.
When Hugh Freeze was the head coach at Auburn, he was the primary offensive play caller. Since Auburn began conference play, the offense became essentially non-existent in quite a few close games, despite having a superstar roster on paper. The final nail in the coffin for Freeze was his offense only scoring three points against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Since Freeze’s firing, the Auburn Tigers have scored 38 points against Vanderbilt and 62 points against the Mercer Bears.
“Man, I’m so happy for Derrick Nix,” Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin said, smiling when talking about the offensive playcalling after the Mercer game.
“He’s a great football coach, he’s a great person. And that’s a guy taking advantage of an opportunity. He got an opportunity to call plays, and I think we’ve all seen what he has done here in two games. Could not be happier. Tremendous respect for him. I consider him a great friend; we’ve worked together more than just here… I think he is showing what he is capable of, and he is doing a tremendous job on that side of the ball.”
The primary difference between a Nix offense and a Freeze offense is the willingness to give his playmakers the ball. In the last two games, Cam Coleman has 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns, often being the go-to guy on the outside.
Even Malcolm Simmons exploded onto the scene in Auburn’s last matchup against Mercer. Simmons brought in five receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown against the Bears, gaining almost half of his receiving yards on the entire season in that matchup alone.
Another noticeable thing is that Nix is able to shift off of what is not working in a gameplan. For example, against Mercer, the running game (with the running backs) was just simply not working. So Nix shifted to a pass-heavy offensive gameplan, which opened up running lanes for his quarterbacks. With a Freeze offense, he had a gameplan and almost refused to veer from it, causing chaos on the offensive side of the ball.
Nevertheless, the Auburn offense has been on fire since the firing of Freeze. Derrick Nix is earning his stripes and has one more regular-season opportunity to continue his offense’s upward trend against the Alabama Crimson Tide next Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Auburn will be looking to clinch a bowl game for the first time since 2021, while simultaneously playing spoiler to Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes.